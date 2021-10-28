CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,275 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,597,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,496,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NYSE ACC opened at $53.22 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

