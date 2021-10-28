CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in The AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE AES opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.