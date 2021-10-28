CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $115.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

