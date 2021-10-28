CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $158.67 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $160.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

