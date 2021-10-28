CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,413,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,651,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,011,000 after purchasing an additional 851,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.