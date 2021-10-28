CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 39,615 Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Katapult as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $7,654,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $4,222,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

KPLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165 over the last three months.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

