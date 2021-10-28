CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,244 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 472,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 273,298 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 191,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 54,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

