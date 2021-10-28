CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.18. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

