CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.