CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $369.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

