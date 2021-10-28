CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.