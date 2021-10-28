CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 327.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 277,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $123.07 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

