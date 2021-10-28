CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 333 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,584,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $50.18 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.16). International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

