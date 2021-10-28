CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CI Financial traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 1605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

