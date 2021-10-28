China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 289.9% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 611,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JRJC stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

