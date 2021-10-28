China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Down 90.8% in October

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
