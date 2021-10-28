China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Down 90.8% in October

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

