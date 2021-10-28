Chimera Investment’s (CIM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after buying an additional 2,355,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $15,295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after buying an additional 579,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

