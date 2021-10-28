ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Down 4.8%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28. 6,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,087,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after buying an additional 137,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

