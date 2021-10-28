Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,996. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.