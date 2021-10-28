Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,996. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.