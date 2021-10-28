Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAYU opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

