Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,712 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 907,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $120,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $159.44 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $159.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.16. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

