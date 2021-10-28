Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $139.93 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Iron Mountain worth $139,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

