Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,485,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $127,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BND stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

