Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,655,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $135,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 412,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 67,227 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

