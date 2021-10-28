Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,335 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Lululemon Athletica worth $129,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 131,285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $433.70 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $438.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.76 and its 200 day moving average is $368.42. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

