Charles R. Schwab Sells 768 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $63,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

