Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

