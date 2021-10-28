CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Posts Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 3,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

