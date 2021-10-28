Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Several research firms recently commented on EBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price on the stock.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 1,089,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

