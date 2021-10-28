Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.44.
CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CNC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.61. 3,602,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.