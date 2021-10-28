Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.44.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.61. 3,602,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

