Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$19.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVE. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -230.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

