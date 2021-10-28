Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $775.98 million and $176.98 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00206771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00098350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.