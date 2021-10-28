Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 533,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

