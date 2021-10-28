Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

