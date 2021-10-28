Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 888 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

