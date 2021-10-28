Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,648. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.59.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

