Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

