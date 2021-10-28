Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after purchasing an additional 230,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

