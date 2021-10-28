Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.49 and a twelve month high of $224.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.