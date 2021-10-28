Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in KLA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $340.57 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.84.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

