Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,244 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

