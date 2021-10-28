CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

CBRE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,652. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $106.06.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBRE Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $81,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

