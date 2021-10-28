CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.
CBRE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,652. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $106.06.
In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
