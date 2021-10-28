CBDAO (BREE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63,365.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $44,520.85 and $63,365.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CBDAO has traded down 50.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00206237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00098695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.