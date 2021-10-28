Caxton Associates LP Trims Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $39,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSA opened at $152.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at $151,994,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 in the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

