Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 16,237 Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after buying an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clarus by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.66 million, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

