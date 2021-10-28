Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Qualys by 29.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $574,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,536 shares of company stock worth $72,129,599 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

