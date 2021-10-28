Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CUTR opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $735.08 million, a P/E ratio of 113.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

