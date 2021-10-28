Caxton Associates LP Makes New $406,000 Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 164,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after buying an additional 87,443 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

CLNE opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

