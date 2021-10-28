Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $90,517,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $207.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $215.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

