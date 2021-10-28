Caxton Associates LP Invests $389,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,058,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 386,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.